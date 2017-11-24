Gamethread #22: New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks

Back on November 1, Cory Schneider led the New Jersey Devils to a 2-0 win when they visited the Vancouver Canucks. Tonight, the Canucks come to Newark. Can the Devils beat them again? This post is a gamethread, where users can discuss the game as it happens.

Today is known as Black Friday. But this Friday night will be all about Devils red and Vancouver, um, whatever they got going on.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (12-5-4) vs. the Vancouver Canucks (11-8-3; SBN Blog: Nucks Misconduct)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network

The Theme for Tonight: Dale Hay was born in Oklahoma but he was raised in Vancouver. He became a wrestler and joined NWA Tri-State in the 1970s, where he was renamed Buddy Roberts and was a member of the Hollywood Blonds. They were successful. Roberts split with John Brown in 1978 to join two guys named Terry Gordy and Michael “P.S.” Hayes. Together, they were the Fabulous Freebirds, who were on fire throughout the 1980s - especially in World Class Championship Wrestling. Therefore, it is only fitting to use one of the most iconic themes of that decade: “Badstreet U.S.A.” (Yes, I could have used this for Winnipeg, but whatever.)

