Gamethread #23: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings

This is the first trip to Little Caesar’s for the New Jersey Devils. They closed out the Joe in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings back in April. Perhaps they can get a result against Detroit tonight. This gamethread is a place where users can discuss tonight’s game as it happens.

Another road game? Yes. But it is the last one for this month. Of course, this is right before the month ends. And it’s the first time in the new building.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (13-5-4) at the Detroit Red Wings (10-9-4; SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+ 2; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network

The Theme for Tonight: The Steiner Brothers are from Michigan. And Scott Steiner is one of the more interesting people in wrestling. With his brother Rick in the early 1990s, he was a fantastic athlete with a desirable mix of strength, smoothness, and a mullet. As the 1990s went on, Scott went off his own, definitely hit the juice, and spouted out incredibly incomprehensible and crass promos that somehow grabbed your attention. And that continued in a glorious wreck in TNA, peaking when the Michigan alumnus gave his version of probabilities. He is a grand example of how much one wrestler can change over the years and still be some kind of a name. And so he was with WCW in the 1990s (with a brief stop in the WWF in the middle) and with TNA in the 2000s or so. While his WWE run was short-lived, he had a kicking theme: “Holla If You Hear Me.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules. Please keep your comments clean, legal, and all about the game itself. This is a gamethread, let's focus on the game.