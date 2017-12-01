Gamethread #25: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche
December begins with a back-to-back set of road games for the New Jersey Devils. They will visit the Colorado Avalanche in the first game of that set tonight. This gamethread is a place where users can discuss the game as it happens.
We begin the final month of 2017 with a back-to-back set on the road. First of two stops: Denver.
The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (14-6-4) at the Colorado Avalanche (11-9-2; SBN Blog: Mile High Hockey)
The Time: 9:00 PM ET
The Broadcast: TV - MSG+2 ; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network
The Theme for Tonight: I heard this in a Chipotle of all places. From all the way back to 1976, this is “I Beg” by Tony Sarfo & the Funky Afrobisi. Definitely a funk jam that’s worth the 5:45 it lasts.
The Rules: The rules remain the rules. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and all about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let's make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let's respect each other, there's no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a gamethread, let's focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!
