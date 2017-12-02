Gamethread #26: New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes
Gamethread #26: New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes
After a night in Colorado, the New Jersey Devils are warming up and visiting the Arizona Coyotes tonight for the second half of a road back-to-back set of games to start this month. This post is a gamethread, where users can discuss tonight’s game as it happens.
The second stop of this back-to-back set of road games that begins December is tonight. This stop is in a much warmer place. It is in
Phoenix Glendale Arizona.
The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (15-6-4) at the Arizona Coyotes (6-18-4, SBN Blog: Five for Howling)
The Time: 8:00 PM ET
The Broadcast: TV - MSG+; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network
The Theme for Tonight: Jazz fusion? Why not? Opening one’s mind and ears to some different sounds can take us to new places. Why not do so with an album featuring a really fast car on it? From their self-titled debut, this is “Space Road” by Casiopea. Dig those bass lines.
The Rules: The rules remain the rules. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and all about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let's make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let's respect each other, there's no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a gamethread, let's focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!
