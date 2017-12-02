Gamethread: Canucks vs the Leafs

Also the Canucks vs the Media

4 PM PDT - Rogers Place - Vancouver, BC - CBC, CITY, SN650, SNP

Welcome everyone to Hockey Night in Toronto! And hockey afternoon in the lesser provinces.

This most important game of the weekend is on HNIC - wholly owned production lacky of Bell/Rogers Media who own the NHL Broadcasting rights in Canada - and also own the Toronto Maple Leafs. No worries - there’s no apparent conflict of interest in this game. If you see one, keep it to yourself.

The well-olied Leafs rolled through Edmonton with a big win thanks to their big guns and the Oils popgun defence.

Our National Broadcaster (for those Canadians who pay their taxes for it) is offering free online streaming for this game...not just because it’s a Leafs game. Ok, it is because it is a Leafs game broadcast live to the Center of the Universe.

Find out more here: http://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/nhl/hnic-stream-hockey-nhl-cbc-sports-1.4424832

Direct streaming link HERE.

The Canucks have returned from a up/down and up again road trip and host Canada’s most disliked beloved vertically integrated hockey club.

The Nucks will be playing their November Rookie of the Month, Brock - the Leafs will have to get by with their former Rookie on the Month from last year.

Enjoy the game everyone! Let’s hope the Canucks can win another game for Double D -this time in the most unfriendly apathetic rink in the league - the home one.

Go Coconuts!