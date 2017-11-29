Garnet Hathaway Is On His Way To Calgary

Hathaway is coming up to help with injuries.

There's some fire power and muscle on it's way to the Saddledome. The Flames recalled Garnet Hathaway this afternoon from Stockton to replace the injured Kris Versteeg. Versteeg was placed on IR, retroactive to November 25th.

Hathaway has been quietly putting together a solid season at the AHL level. He currently has 11 goals and 30 PIM. Hathaway will add some punch at the offensive end that the bottom 6 has sorely been missing, but he also add some toughness to a team that has been lacking that aspect of the game.