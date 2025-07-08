Gavin McKenna -- the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft -- is expected to commit to Penn State for the 2025-26 season, according to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. An official announcement from the program is expected Tuesday.

Beginning Aug. 1, 2025, junior hockey players from the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League are permitted to play NCAA hockey following a landmark rule change. In the past, junior hockey players were considered professionals and therefore weren't allowed to play in the NCAA.

McKenna will be the biggest prospect to ever commit to Penn State's hockey program. Leading up to his decision, it was widely known McKenna would be taking his talents to the collegiate level.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, McKenna had previously visited with Michigan, Michigan State and Denver in addition to Penn State. The Spartans were a finalist in McKenna's recruitment before losing out to the Nittany Lions.

McKenna put together a sensational season for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League in 2024-25. The 17-year-old registered 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games, while also producing 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 16 playoff games as Medicine Hat won the WHL Championship.

The star winger tallied 2.304 points-per-game, the third-highest mark for a 17-year-old in league history behind only Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard (2022-23) and Rob Brown (1985-86). McKenna finishes his WHL career with 244 points (79 goals, 165 assists) in 133 games.

McKenna ranked second in the WHL in points (129) and fifth in goals (41), while leading the league in assists (88). The Northern Canada product also ranked fifth in power-play assists (28) and was tied for third in shorthanded goals (4). He also recorded a 54-game point streak that started in the regular season and lasted through the playoffs.

He is being labeled as a generational talent who will likely make the jump to the NHL level right away. McKenna's spectacular season outperformed Connor McDavid's age-17 season in which the Edmonton Oilers star tallied 99 points (28 goals, 71 assists) for the OHL's Erie Otters.

McKenna will join a Penn State hockey program that was classified as a club team prior to the 2012-13 season. However, the Nittany Lions have enjoyed quite a rise over the last decade. Penn State accumulated a 22-14-4 record in 2024-25 and reached its first Frozen Four.

The Nittany Lions continue to build off of that historic season by securing commitments from Columbus Blue Jackets first-round pick Jackson Smith as well as Luke Misa, the brother of San Jose Sharks first-round pick Michael Misa. With McKenna joining the fold next season, Penn State will likely be a force once again in the Big Ten and could make another run at the Frozen Four.