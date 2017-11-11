GDT: Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes

Can the Jets win one for their fans in Arizona?

Time: 9:00 PM CST

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN120

After a disheartening loss last night, the Winnipeg Jets are back at it tonight in Glendale. They are taking on the Arizona Coyotes with hopefully twice the vim and vigour of last nights game.

While the Jets are looking for a bounce back, the Coyotes are simply looking for a bounce of any type. They have struggled this year, but like any team in the NHL they can show up and win on any given night. The Jets will have to be especially cautious of their young players who have a reputation of being skilled and offensively gifted.

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev

Shawn Matthias/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia

Josh Morrissey/Jacob Trouba

Tobias Enstrom/Dustin Byfuglien

Dmitry Kulikov/Tyler Myers

Steve Mason

Arizona Coyotes

Max Domi/Derek Stepan/Clayton Keller

Tobias Reider/Christian Dvorak/Christian Fischer

Zac Rinaldo/Mario Kempe/Brendan Perlini

Jordan Martinook/Brad Richardson/Anthony Duclair

Oliver Ekman-Larsson/Jason Demers

Alex Goligoski/Dakota Mermis

Kevin Connauton/Luke Schenn

Antti Raanta