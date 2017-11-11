GDT: Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes
GDT: Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes
Can the Jets win one for their fans in Arizona?
Time: 9:00 PM CST
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: TSN120
After a disheartening loss last night, the Winnipeg Jets are back at it tonight in Glendale. They are taking on the Arizona Coyotes with hopefully twice the vim and vigour of last nights game.
While the Jets are looking for a bounce back, the Coyotes are simply looking for a bounce of any type. They have struggled this year, but like any team in the NHL they can show up and win on any given night. The Jets will have to be especially cautious of their young players who have a reputation of being skilled and offensively gifted.
Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler
Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev
Shawn Matthias/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia
Tobias Enstrom/Dustin Byfuglien
Arizona Coyotes
Max Domi/Derek Stepan/Clayton Keller
Tobias Reider/Christian Dvorak/Christian Fischer
Zac Rinaldo/Mario Kempe/Brendan Perlini
Jordan Martinook/Brad Richardson/Anthony Duclair
Oliver Ekman-Larsson/Jason Demers
Alex Goligoski/Dakota Mermis
Kevin Connauton/Luke Schenn
-
