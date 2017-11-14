GDT: Winnipeg Jets versus Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets are back at it again tonight while your favourite managing editor is half asleep wanting to drink tea. Tonight marks Dale Hawerchuk Night and what better way would it be for the Jets to celebrate it than for his former protege Mark Scheifele to have an excellent game.

Speaking of Dale Hawerchuk, the man that the Jets hired to paint the pictures of the men going into the Jets Hall of Fame is a homeless man who suffers from mental illness. Thanks to the Jets hiring him he has been able to find stable housing and receive the help needed to help him live with his illness. This is just a really nice detail in a night that is surely going to stick with the franchise for a while.

Speaking of the franchise, the original franchise that Dale Hawerchuk played for (not team, this stuff is confusing) is the team the Jets are playing tonight. It’s a small world after all.