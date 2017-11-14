GDT: Winnipeg Jets versus Arizona Coyotes
GDT: Winnipeg Jets versus Arizona Coyotes
The Winnipeg Jets are back at it again tonight while your favourite managing editor is half asleep wanting to drink tea. Tonight marks Dale Hawerchuk Night and what better way would it be for the Jets to celebrate it than for his former protege Mark Scheifele to have an excellent game.
Speaking of Dale Hawerchuk, the man that the Jets hired to paint the pictures of the men going into the Jets Hall of Fame is a homeless man who suffers from mental illness. Thanks to the Jets hiring him he has been able to find stable housing and receive the help needed to help him live with his illness. This is just a really nice detail in a night that is surely going to stick with the franchise for a while.
Speaking of the franchise, the original franchise that Dale Hawerchuk played for (not team, this stuff is confusing) is the team the Jets are playing tonight. It’s a small world after all.
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start