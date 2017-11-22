GDT - Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings

The first of three games in California goes down tonight in the City of Angeles

Time: 9:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3, FS-W

Radio: TSN1290

The Los Angeles Kings (12-7-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-3).

Steve Mason and Jonathan Quick are your starters in net.

Will Los Angeles become reign supreme?

Will the Jets dethrone the Kings?

Tune in tonight! Same Jets time (9:30 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev

Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia

Josh Morrissey/Jacob Trouba

Ben Chiarot/Dustin Byfuglien

Dmitry Kulikov/Tyler Myers

Steve Mason

Los Angeles Kings

Alex Iafallo -- Anze Kopitar -- Dustin Brown

Tanner Pearson -- Adrian Kempe -- Tyler Toffoli

Andy Andreoff -- Nick Shore -- Trevor Lewis

Jussi Jokinen -- Nic Dowd -- Jonny Brodzinski

Derek Forbort -- Drew Doughty

Jake Muzzin -- Christian Folin

Kurtis MacDermid -- Alec Martinez

Jonathan Quick