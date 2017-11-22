GDT - Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings
GDT - Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings
The first of three games in California goes down tonight in the City of Angeles
Time: 9:30 PM CST
Channel: TSN3, FS-W
Radio: TSN1290
The Los Angeles Kings (12-7-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-3).
Steve Mason and Jonathan Quick are your starters in net.
Will Los Angeles become reign supreme?
Will the Jets dethrone the Kings?
Tune in tonight! Same Jets time (9:30 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!
Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler
Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev
Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia
Ben Chiarot/Dustin Byfuglien
Steve Mason
Los Angeles Kings
Alex Iafallo -- Anze Kopitar -- Dustin Brown
Tanner Pearson -- Adrian Kempe -- Tyler Toffoli
Andy Andreoff -- Nick Shore -- Trevor Lewis
Jussi Jokinen -- Nic Dowd -- Jonny Brodzinski
Derek Forbort -- Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin -- Christian Folin
Kurtis MacDermid -- Alec Martinez
Jonathan Quick
-
