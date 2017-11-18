GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs New Jersey Devils

Saturday afternoon game at the same time as the Santa Claus parade. What could go wrong?

Time: 2:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3, MSG+

Radio: TSN1290

The visiting New Jersey Devils (11-4-3) take on the Winnipeg Jets (11-4-3) in a matinee game.

Connor Hellebuyck and Corey Schneider are your starters in net.

Will the Devils make life hell for Winnipeg?

Will the Jets rise to the occasion?

Tune in this afternoon! Same Jets time (2:00 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev

Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia

Josh Morrissey/Jacob Trouba

Toby Enstrom/Dustin Byfuglien

Dmitry Kulikov/Tyler Myers

Connor Hellebuyck

New Jersey Devils

9 Taylor Hall/13 Nico Hischier/21 Kyle Palmieri

63 Jesper Bratt/19 Travis Zajac/18 Drew Stafford

14 Adam Henrique/11 Brian Boyle/44 Miles Wood

39 Brian Gibbons/40 Blake Coleman/23 Stefan Noesen

6 Andy Greene -- 16 Steven Santini

2 John Moore -- 28 Damon Severson

8 Will Butcher -- 12 Ben Lovejoy

35 Corey Schneider