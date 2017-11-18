GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs New Jersey Devils
Saturday afternoon game at the same time as the Santa Claus parade. What could go wrong?
Time: 2:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3, MSG+
Radio: TSN1290
The visiting New Jersey Devils (11-4-3) take on the Winnipeg Jets (11-4-3) in a matinee game.
Connor Hellebuyck and Corey Schneider are your starters in net.
Will the Devils make life hell for Winnipeg?
Will the Jets rise to the occasion?
Tune in this afternoon! Same Jets time (2:00 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!
Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler
Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev
Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia
New Jersey Devils
9 Taylor Hall/13 Nico Hischier/21 Kyle Palmieri
63 Jesper Bratt/19 Travis Zajac/18 Drew Stafford
14 Adam Henrique/11 Brian Boyle/44 Miles Wood
39 Brian Gibbons/40 Blake Coleman/23 Stefan Noesen
6 Andy Greene -- 16 Steven Santini
2 John Moore -- 28 Damon Severson
8 Will Butcher -- 12 Ben Lovejoy
35 Corey Schneider
-
