GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Broadstreet Bullies come to town, looking to return to their early season form.

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3, NBCSP, NHL.TV

Radio: TSN1290

Mathieu Perreault returns to the ice for the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-3) while hometown boy Nolan Patrick is back for the Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-2) tonight at Bell MTS Place.

Perreault will find himself on the forth line with Matt Hendricks and Joel Armia, as Jets coach Paul Maurice explained he wanted to ease Perreault back into things and not mess with the chemistry the top few lines have experienced of late.

The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, a Winnipegger, and a former Brandon Wheat King all take the shape of Nolan Patrick, who makes his 10th appearance of the season tonight.

Connor Hellebuyck and Brian Elliott are your starters in net.

Will Philadelphia get over their recent slide?

Will Matty P find success playing with Matty H?

Will Derek stop calling people Matty?

Tune in this evening! Same Jets time (7:00 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev

Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia

Josh Morrissey/Jacob Trouba

Toby Enstrom/Dustin Byfuglien

Dmitry Kulikov/Tyler Myers

Connor Hellebuyck

Philadelphia Flyers (more of a guess than anything)

Claude Giroux/Sean Couturier/Jakub Voracek

Jordan Weal/Valtteri Filppula/Wayne Simmonds

Dale Weise/Nolan Patrick/Travis Konecny

Taylor Leier/Scott Laughton/Michael Raffl

Ivan Provorov -- Robert Hagg

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Brandon Manning

Travis Sanheim -- Radko Gudas

Brian Elliott