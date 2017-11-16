GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers
The Broadstreet Bullies come to town, looking to return to their early season form.
Time: 7:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3, NBCSP, NHL.TV
Radio: TSN1290
Mathieu Perreault returns to the ice for the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-3) while hometown boy Nolan Patrick is back for the Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-2) tonight at Bell MTS Place.
Perreault will find himself on the forth line with Matt Hendricks and Joel Armia, as Jets coach Paul Maurice explained he wanted to ease Perreault back into things and not mess with the chemistry the top few lines have experienced of late.
The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, a Winnipegger, and a former Brandon Wheat King all take the shape of Nolan Patrick, who makes his 10th appearance of the season tonight.
Connor Hellebuyck and Brian Elliott are your starters in net.
Will Philadelphia get over their recent slide?
Will Matty P find success playing with Matty H?
Will Derek stop calling people Matty?
Tune in this evening! Same Jets time (7:00 PM CST), Same Jets channel (TSN 3)!
Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler
Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev
Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia
Philadelphia Flyers (more of a guess than anything)
Claude Giroux/Sean Couturier/Jakub Voracek
Jordan Weal/Valtteri Filppula/Wayne Simmonds
Dale Weise/Nolan Patrick/Travis Konecny
Taylor Leier/Scott Laughton/Michael Raffl
Ivan Provorov -- Robert Hagg
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Brandon Manning
Travis Sanheim -- Radko Gudas
Brian Elliott
-
