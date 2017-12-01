GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

And now your GDT live from Swan River!

The Winnipeg Jets are facing the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this year and the first time in Winnipeg. Like last time, Maxime Lagace is in net and the Jets will be starting Connor Hellebuyck as Steve Mason is still out with injury.

Look for the Jets to try to get Patrik Laine going. Also pay attention to fourth line hero Mathieu Perreault to continue to be the hero that every fourth line deserves, but probably does not have because he is way too good to be a fourth liner.

On the injury front, the Jets are without Tobias Enstorm because of a knee injury. David Perron and William Carrier are both out for Vegas.

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev

Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia

Josh Morrissey/Jacob Trouba

Ben Chiarot/Dustin Byfuglien

Tyler Myers/Dmitry Kulikov

Connor Hellebuyck

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault/William Karlsson/Reilly Smith

James Neal/Erik Huala/Alex Tuch

Brendan Leipsic/Cody Eakin/Oscar Lindberg

Stefan Matteau/Pierre-Edouard Bellemare/Tomas Nosek

Luca Sbisa/Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore/Jon Merrill

Brayden McNabb/Colin Miller

Maxime Lagace