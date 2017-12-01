GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights
And now your GDT live from Swan River!
The Winnipeg Jets are facing the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this year and the first time in Winnipeg. Like last time, Maxime Lagace is in net and the Jets will be starting Connor Hellebuyck as Steve Mason is still out with injury.
Look for the Jets to try to get Patrik Laine going. Also pay attention to fourth line hero Mathieu Perreault to continue to be the hero that every fourth line deserves, but probably does not have because he is way too good to be a fourth liner.
On the injury front, the Jets are without Tobias Enstorm because of a knee injury. David Perron and William Carrier are both out for Vegas.
Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor/Mark Scheifele/Blake Wheeler
Nikolaj Ehlers/Bryan Little/Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp/Adam Lowry/Brandon Tanev
Mathieu Perreault/Matt Hendricks/Joel Armia
Josh Morrissey/Jacob Trouba
Tyler Myers/Dmitry Kulikov
Connor Hellebuyck
Vegas Golden Knights
Jonathan Marchessault/William Karlsson/Reilly Smith
James Neal/Erik Huala/Alex Tuch
Brendan Leipsic/Cody Eakin/Oscar Lindberg
Stefan Matteau/Pierre-Edouard Bellemare/Tomas Nosek
Maxime Lagace
