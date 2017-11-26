Get your Bruins lines vs. the Oilers

Get your Bruins lines vs. the Oilers

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!!

Our original writer for this game had to drop out, so you get “on the fly” coverage today! Hey, it’s a random Sunday game. Cut us some slack.

Anyways, here’s your biggest news:

That’s right, Tuukka Rask will be back between the pipes in what is sure to be the most-scrutinized start of his NHL career to this point.

Other than that, we don’t have much info from the morning skate, so here’s some spit-balling:

Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk

Ryan Spooner - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Jordan Szwarz

The Vatrano one is really the only big question here. Jordan Szwarz was recalled due to Peter Cehlarik’s injury; if the Slovakian winger is out, it makes sense to put a shooter like Vatrano on Krejci’s wing, as opposed to Szwarz.

However, you can pretty much put the bottom six in a blender and take your pick of who will appear on Krejci’s left.

On defense:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Paul Postma - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller

The bottom four could see some swapping, but these are probably the pairings we’ll see.

5 PM start time! Don’t forget, if you’re a Boston radio listener, that this game will be broadcast on 92.9 FM due to the Patriots game at 1 PM.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop