Get your Bruins lines vs. the Oilers

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!!

Our original writer for this game had to drop out, so you get “on the fly” coverage today! Hey, it’s a random Sunday game. Cut us some slack.

Anyways, here’s your biggest news:

"It's his turn to go...it's his chance [on Sunday]. That's it."



Saturday's Practice Rundown:

That’s right, Tuukka Rask will be back between the pipes in what is sure to be the most-scrutinized start of his NHL career to this point.

Other than that, we don’t have much info from the morning skate, so here’s some spit-balling:

Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk

Ryan Spooner - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Jordan Szwarz

The Vatrano one is really the only big question here. Jordan Szwarz was recalled due to Peter Cehlarik’s injury; if the Slovakian winger is out, it makes sense to put a shooter like Vatrano on Krejci’s wing, as opposed to Szwarz.

However, you can pretty much put the bottom six in a blender and take your pick of who will appear on Krejci’s left.

On defense:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Paul Postma - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller

The bottom four could see some swapping, but these are probably the pairings we’ll see.

5 PM start time! Don’t forget, if you’re a Boston radio listener, that this game will be broadcast on 92.9 FM due to the Patriots game at 1 PM.