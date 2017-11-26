Get your Bruins lines vs. the Oilers
He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!!
Our original writer for this game had to drop out, so you get “on the fly” coverage today! Hey, it’s a random Sunday game. Cut us some slack.
Anyways, here’s your biggest news:
"It's his turn to go...it's his chance [on Sunday]. That's it."— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2017
Saturday's Practice Rundown: https://t.co/tG9JIAKo72
That’s right, Tuukka Rask will be back between the pipes in what is sure to be the most-scrutinized start of his NHL career to this point.
Other than that, we don’t have much info from the morning skate, so here’s some spit-balling:
Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk
Ryan Spooner - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari
Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Jordan Szwarz
The Vatrano one is really the only big question here. Jordan Szwarz was recalled due to Peter Cehlarik’s injury; if the Slovakian winger is out, it makes sense to put a shooter like Vatrano on Krejci’s wing, as opposed to Szwarz.
However, you can pretty much put the bottom six in a blender and take your pick of who will appear on Krejci’s left.
On defense:
The bottom four could see some swapping, but these are probably the pairings we’ll see.
5 PM start time! Don’t forget, if you’re a Boston radio listener, that this game will be broadcast on 92.9 FM due to the Patriots game at 1 PM.
-
