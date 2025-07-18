Goaltender Jaroslav Halak is officially hanging up the skates. On Friday, the 40-year-old announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL.

Halak's last game was in 2023 as a member of the New York Rangers. He was then with the Carolina Hurricanes on a professional tryout during the 2023-2024 season, but was released and never competed in a game.

"Last year I completed summer training ... but when nothing came of it, I told myself it was pointless. After that I didn't even try anymore," Halak told Slovakia's Dennik Sport, per a translation. "I'm officially ending my career. I would like to thank my family, friends, fans and especially my wife Petra, who has been by my side my entire career."

Halak was a ninth round draft pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, playing with them for four years. He then played for the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and finally the Rangers.

In total, he's played in 581 NHL games, 555 starts, with a 295-189-69 record, 53 shutouts, a .915 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

"It's been two years, and I've come to terms with not reaching 300 [wins]," the two-time William M. Jennings Trophy winner said. "Looking back on my career, it's been a good one. It would have been nicer with 300 wins, but I'll be happy with 295."

Halak played for Slovakia at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014 and in 2016 helped lead Team Europe to the championship game at the World Cup of Hockey.