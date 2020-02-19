Golden Knights acquire veteran defenseman Alec Martinez from Kings

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights officially acquired defenseman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings. In the trade, the Kings received a 2020 second round pick and a 2021 second round pick which originally belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

Martinez had previously spent his entire 11-year career with the Kings after he was selected fourth round pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. During his time with the Kings, Martinez scored 62 goals, dished out 136 assists and helped the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships, which could make Martinez a huge asset for the Golden Knights, come playoff time.He has appeared in 64 career playoff games and has six goals and 10 assists in the postseason.

In 41 games this season, Martinez has scored one goal and registered seven assists. Martinez sat out Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets due to the team hammering out the final details of the trade.

Martinez brings a veteran presence to the Golden Knights defense and should be an important piece for the team going forward. Vegas currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division behind the Edmonton Oilers with 70 points. Edmonton has the slight division lead because they own one more win than Vegas.