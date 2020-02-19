Golden Knights acquire veteran defenseman Alec Martinez from Kings
The Golden Knights sent a pair of second round picks to the Kings in the deal
On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights officially acquired defenseman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings. In the trade, the Kings received a 2020 second round pick and a 2021 second round pick which originally belonged to the St. Louis Blues.
Martinez had previously spent his entire 11-year career with the Kings after he was selected fourth round pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. During his time with the Kings, Martinez scored 62 goals, dished out 136 assists and helped the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships, which could make Martinez a huge asset for the Golden Knights, come playoff time.He has appeared in 64 career playoff games and has six goals and 10 assists in the postseason.
In 41 games this season, Martinez has scored one goal and registered seven assists. Martinez sat out Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets due to the team hammering out the final details of the trade.
Martinez brings a veteran presence to the Golden Knights defense and should be an important piece for the team going forward. Vegas currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division behind the Edmonton Oilers with 70 points. Edmonton has the slight division lead because they own one more win than Vegas.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Trade Deadline tracker: What to know
Teams that could be active around the Feb. 24 trade deadline
-
NHL DFS advice, top Feb. 19 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Rangers vs. Blackhawks odds, picks
The SDQL Gurus have revealed picks for Blackhawks vs. Rangers on Wednesday.
-
Capitals acquire Dillon in trade with SJ
The Caps look to bolster the blue line ahead of their playoff push
-
Power Rankings: Lightning still dominate
Tampa Bay continues its incredible tear and is only improving, at least on paper
-
Jay Bouwmeester releases first statement
Bouwmeester is now recovering at home
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night