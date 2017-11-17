Golden Knights activate Malcolm Subban from injured reserve, assign Dylan Ferguson to junior team

The Golden Knights have a goalie again!

After nearly a month of AHLers Oscar Dansk and Maxime Lagace guarding the cage, the Vegas Golden Knights are finally getting one of their top goaltenders back.

Malcolm Subban, who suffered a lower body injury in an Oct. 21 contest against the St. Louis Blues, has officially been activated from the injured reserve list, the Golden Knights announced Friday. Subban travelled with the Golden Knights on their most recent two-game road trip, so it’s not a huge surprise to see him get the green light to suit up.

To make room for Subban on the active roster, the Golden Knights predictably assigned 19-year-old Dylan Ferguson back to his junior team, the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL.

Subban’s return couldn’t have come soon enough for Vegas. The Golden Knights went 6-1-0 prior to Subban’s injury. Since then, though, the Dansk/Lagace-led team has gone 5-5-1 in its last 11 games.

At this point, the only thing better than getting Subban back would be the return of Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury, the crown jewel of the Golden Knights’ expansion draft class, suffered a concussion against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 13. With a lengthy history of concussions in his 14-year career, the Golden Knights are being conservative with Fleury’s rehab.

The Golden Knights’ next game comes Sunday night against the division-leading Los Angeles Kings. It appears likely that Subban will get the start in that contest, seeing that Lagace owns a 3.87 goals against average in nine games this season.