Golden Knights activate Marc-Andre Fleury from IR, assign Maxime Lagace to AHL

The Vegas Golden Knights will finally be getting their goaltender back. After missing 25 games with a concussion, Marc-Andre Fleury has been activated from IR. Fleury has been sidelined since Oct. 13 against the Red Wings when he took a hit to the head. He was 3-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average before being injured. The move also will relegate Maxime Lagace to the AHL to play for Chicago.

Fleury's return means that the Golden Knights will have to think a lot less. Oscar Dansk, Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace have all started in net, and the Knights have, if nothing else, survived (and even thrived). They currently are 19-9-1 with 39 points, good for second in the Pacific behind the Kings.

Dansk started three games with a 1.78 GAA and a 3-0 record. Subban started nine with a 2.33 GAA and a 7-2 record. Lagace struggled the most for the Knights with a 6-6-1 record in 13 games, along with a 3.79 GAA. With Fleury between the pipes, the Knights finally have some stability at the goalie position -- which was thought to be their deepest before the season started.

If Fleury plays like he did before the injury, it's a godsend for Vegas coach Gerard Gallant. Gallant has done phenomenal work in Fleury's absence, and moving away from a rotation will be huge for the Knights moving forward.