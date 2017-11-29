Golden Knights extend Brayden McNabb: Do you approve?

Vote in the poll!

In case you missed it, the Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a four-year contract extension worth $10 million Wednesday.

McNabb, just 26 years old, has been a solid presence on the Golden Knights’ back end. While he isn’t much of a scorer (he has just two points, both assists, on the season), his defensive prowess has been evident through the first quarter of the season. He leads the Golden Knights with 52 blocked shots and has become a key cog on the Vegas penalty kill.

That said, McNabb also has his issues. The Golden Knights’ leader in penalty minutes has been listed as a healthy scratch three times this season and suffers from the occasional lapse of discipline commonly seen from physical defenders. He also lacks consistency as a play driver from the blueline, which can be frustrating at times.

In a nutshell, though, McNabb is a solid defensive blueliner capable of taking on a heavy workload. He’s also relatively young, so there’s still room for him to improve his game.

What say you? Do you approve of McNabb's contract extension?