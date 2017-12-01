Golden Knights fall to Jets 7-4 after third period collapse
The Knights’ unfortunate ways continue as Vegas is now on a three-game losing streak.
It’s hard to find positives in this 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, despite the fact that the Vegas Golden Knights scored four times.
Eleven Knights players came out of the game with a point. Colin Miller scored a goal and an assist, but his night was far from positive, as he was also whistled for a penalty — a retaliatory one — that led to a Jets power play goal. On top of that, the first Winnipeg goal came from a deflection off his stick and behind Maxime Lagace.
The Knights penalty kill did not look great, killing just two of five opportunities. The power play also looked out of sync, continuing their goalless streak with an 0-for-5 effort.
The biggest turning point of the night was a disallowed power-play goal by Miller. An otherwise strongly performing Alex Tuch was the culprit, lifting his back skate to get around a Jets penalty killer and, in the process, going offsides.
Following the reversal, the Jets established a dominant game and never let go, ending the game scoring six goals versus the Knights’ two in the final 40 minutes.
More to come.
