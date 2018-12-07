Golden Knights foil plans to sell autographed pictures of an injured Tom Wilson

If it were up to Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves and Las Vegas' Inscriptagraphs Memorabilia, hockey fans would be able to buy autographed photographs of an injured Tom Wilson, the Washington Capitals forward Reaves concussed on Tuesday.

As The Washington Post reported Thursday, however, the Golden Knights have since shut down attempts to sell the photos, announcing through a spokesman that the pictures "were not distributed and ... have been destroyed."

Reaves, who has long been known as an on-ice enforcer, was ejected from Tuesday's 5-3 Golden Knights victory after sending Wilson to the ground with a blindside hit. The collision preceded a concussion diagnosis for Wilson, who needed time to get to his own feet after losing his helmet and sustaining the blow, and the Capitals veteran is still "day-to-day" on his team's injury report.

Tom Wilson hurt after blindside hit from Ryan Reaves pic.twitter.com/xsrs7LSMLd — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 5, 2018

Another look at Reaves on Wilson pic.twitter.com/Do2KnJ3EKr — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 5, 2018

Wilson, of course, is no stranger to his own illegal hits. The Capitals winger was hit with a 20-game suspension on Oct. 3 for delivering a high shot in Washington's final preseason game, warranting stern rebukes from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about his "unprecedented" history of violations. That suspension, for nearly a quarter of the 2018-19 season, was Wilson's fourth in his past 105 games.

It was no surprise that Reaves engaged Wilson, then, considering both players have a colorful history of over-the-top physicality, not to mention a handful of fights with each other.

Yet the Golden Knights were apparently having none of Reaves' attempts to poke fun at Wilson getting a taste of his own medicine in Tuesday's game.

As The Post reported, Inscriptagraphs had Reaves autograph 16-by-20-inch copies of a picture showing Wilson on all fours, dazed on the ice, with Reaves being escorted off the ice in the foreground. Each picture included the same message Reaves issued to reporters following Tuesday's incident: "He ran into a lion in the jungle." The photos were marketed in since-deleted social media posts as the "Christmas gift of the year" -- an unabashed celebration of one man concussing another.

According to The Post, Inscriptagraphs removed the signed photos from its website and eBay page -- perhaps after action from the Golden Knights -- by Thursday night.