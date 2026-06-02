Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 1 picks by advanced model

The hottest teams in the NHL face off on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 2026. The Carolina Hurricanes were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and have played like it this postseason, losing just one game through three best-of-seven rounds. The Vegas Golden Knights weren't as highly regarded, but got hot at the right time, sweeping the NHL's top team, the Colorado Avalanche, right out of the Western Conference Finals. Now, each franchise seeks its second Stanley Cup.

Face-off from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights odds, with the Knights +128 underdogs. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a +568 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes money line: Hurricanes -155, Golden Knights +128 Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes over/under: 5.5 goals Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+164) Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes picks: See picks at SportsLine Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over has hit in 60.9% of the Hurricanes' home games this season. The Over has also paid in 56.7% of Vegas games when Carter Hart has started in goal for the Golden Knights.

Through all the simulations, the SportsLine model projects an average of 0.5 points from Vegas' Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev. Carolina's Shayne Gostisbehere and Sebastian Aho also average over that mark. It also projects 6.4 combined goals between the teams, with the Over hitting on 59.4% of simulations, offering considerable value to that side of the total. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes spread to back, all from the model that has returned $568 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.