Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes odds, prediction, time: 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 6 picks by proven model

The Carolina Hurricanes can lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006 on Sunday if they defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights built an early 2-1 series edge, but two straight two-goal wins by Carolina have put the Hurricanes within a game of winning it all as they're now up 3-2 in the series.

Face-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas. The Hurricanes are the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes odds, with the Golden Knight at -105. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks, check out the 2026 Stanley Cup Final predictions and betting advice for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a +568 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes:

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights money line: Hurricanes -115, Golden Knights -105 Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights over/under: 5.5 goals Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+215) Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks: See picks at SportsLine Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The first four games in this series cleared the Over, which was at 5.5 in each contest. That number moved to 6.5 in Game 5, and the teams combined for six goals, but fell short of that higher total.

Now, with the line back at 5.5, the model is confidently going Over. It gives Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho the best chance to score for Carolina, while Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev are the top scorers for Vegas in the simulations. The model is projecting 6.3 total goals as the Over hits with some room to spare. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights spread to back, all from the model that has returned $568 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.