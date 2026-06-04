Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes odds, prediction, time: 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 2 picks by proven model

The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes meet for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday after Vegas stole Game 1 on the road. The Golden Knights trailed 2-0 in the first period of Game 1 before rallying to win 5-4, with Tomas Hertl scoring the go-ahead goal with 3:24 remaining in the third period to complete a historic comeback. The Hurricanes (65-31) now look to avoid going down 2-0 at home, while the Golden Knights (52-47) look to take a commanding lead before heading back to Las Vegas.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina is the -161 favorite on the money line (risk $161 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes odds. The over/under for total goals is 5.5. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a +568 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes money line: Hurricanes -161, Golden Knights +135 Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes over/under: 5.5 goals Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+157) Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes picks: See picks at SportsLine Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). In the first game of the series, the Over cleared easily with nine goals being score. The Over has hit in 60.9% of the Hurricanes' home games this season. The Over has also paid in 56.7% of Vegas games when Carter Hart has started in goal for the Golden Knights.

Through all the simulations, the SportsLine model projects an average of 0.5 points from Vegas' Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Mitch Marner. Carolina's Shayne Gostisbehere and Sebastian Aho also average over that mark. It also projects 6.5 combined goals between the teams, with the Over hitting on 56.9% of simulations, offering considerable value to that side of the total. See the model's Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes picks

After simulating each shift of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes spread to back, all from the model that has returned $568 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.