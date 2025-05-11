The Vegas Golden Knights are facing a 2-0 deficit in their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, and climbing out of that hole just got a little bit harder. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone exited Game 3 with an upper-body injury and will not return.

In the midst of a chaotic first period, Stone was trying to pressure Oilers forward Corey Perry when he lost an edge and slid down onto the ice. Stone's head went into Perry's knee, and the Vegas captain took a second to collect himself before returning to the bench.

Stone went down the tunnel to the locker room and did not return for the second period. Shortly thereafter, the Golden Knights announced that Stone would miss the rest of the game.

In addition to his leadership presence in the locker room, Stone is also the Golden Knights' leading scorer in these playoffs with four goals in eight games. In the regular season, Stone's 67 points were second on the team with only Jack Eichel ahead of him.

During the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup run in 2023, Stone was perhaps the most critical player. Not only did he play exceptional defense in tough matchups, but he was also highly productive with 24 points in 22 games.

With Stone out, Vegas will rely even more heavily on Eichel, and more responsibility will be expected of players like Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev.