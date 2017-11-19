Golden Knights ride 3-goal first period to defeat the Kings 4-2

Vegas and L.A. might not be the most storied rivalry in sports, but its first chapter was an entertaining offering nonetheless.

Hockey's newest rivalry wrote its first chapter Sunday evening as the two top teams in the Pacific Division, the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings, went to war in front of a T-Mobile Arena record crowd of 18,211 fans in their first ever matchup (regular season or playoffs).

Few things in sports are as fierce, tense and prone to awe-inspiring lunacy and chaos as rivalries. True, passionate, vengeful rivalries are where many of the best moments in sports come from and in the landscape of the sporting world, there are many great ones.

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Auburn and Alabama. Michigan and Ohio State. Bird and Magic. Ali and Frasier. The Chicago Cubs and a goat. The NFL and basically every one of its players. The Cleveland Browns and winning football games.

And while the first game in the Knights-Kings rivalry did not quite live up to the those storied rivalries in the early going, it did offer up a dramatic finish that saw the Golden Knights, on the back of three first period goals (two of which by newly-nicknamed King Slayer William Karlsson), as well as 27 saves by goalie Maxime Lagace, collect their seventh straight home win by a score of 4-2.

