Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 30, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Lehners cited nearly $50 million in debt in the filing, all of which they claim to be business-related. In the months leading up to the Lehners' filing, Wisconsin-based company Eclipse Service Inc. sued the goaltender and his father, Michael, for nearly $4 million in missed payments on a business loan.

Lehner and his father are listed as principal members of a Nevada-based company, Solarcode. In January of 2022, Solarcode agreed to a repayment plan with Eclipse Service, but the lawsuit alleges that no payments were made last year.

In its lawsuit against the Lehners, Eclipse subpoenaed the Golden Knights for records on Lehner's physical and mental health. According to the report, Lehner has tried to block that subpoena on the grounds that there are "less intrusive means to gather that information." He also believes his physical health is not relevant to the suit.

Other debts listed in Lehner's bankruptcy filing include missed payments on his $1.2 million purchase of rare snakes for his reptile farm in Plato, Miss.

Lehner and his wife estimate their total assets, including the couple's Las Vegas home, are worth up to $10 million.

In October of 2020, Lehner signed a five-year deal worth $25 million with the Golden Knights. After taking over the full-time starting role last season, Lehner has missed the entire 2022-23 campaign as he recovers from offseason hip surgery.