Golden Knights to pay tribute to Vegas shooting victims, visit first responders

Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas drew a wide response across professional sports, and the city's new NHL team will pay tribute to those killed and injured when it hosts its first home game Oct. 10.

Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the Vegas Golden Knights will honor the shooting victims and first responders at T-Mobile Arena when they drop the puck on their 2017-18 home schedule.

Foley said Golden Knights will pay tribute to shooting victims and the first responders at the team's Oct. 10 home opener at @TMobileArena. — Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) October 2, 2017

Carp also noted via Twitter that Golden Knights owner Bill Foley received a call from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who offered "the league's support in the aftermath of Sunday's shootings," which occurred near Mandalay Bay casino on the strip.

"In addition," Carp reported, "[Vegas] players will be out in community the next couple of days making appearances to meet with victims and first responders."