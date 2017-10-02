Golden Knights to pay tribute to Vegas shooting victims, visit first responders
Golden Knights players will also visit first responders in the aftermath of Sunday's mass shooting
Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas drew a wide response across professional sports, and the city's new NHL team will pay tribute to those killed and injured when it hosts its first home game Oct. 10.
Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the Vegas Golden Knights will honor the shooting victims and first responders at T-Mobile Arena when they drop the puck on their 2017-18 home schedule.
Carp also noted via Twitter that Golden Knights owner Bill Foley received a call from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who offered "the league's support in the aftermath of Sunday's shootings," which occurred near Mandalay Bay casino on the strip.
"In addition," Carp reported, "[Vegas] players will be out in community the next couple of days making appearances to meet with victims and first responders."
-
LOOK: Pens get newest Stanley Cup rings
Diamonds on diamonds on diamonds
-
Report: Jagr to sign with Flames
The 45-year-old Jagr is set to join his ninth NHL team for a 24th season in the league
-
NHL Power Rankings: Pens start on top
Speedy contenders like Edmonton and Tampa Bay figure to challenge for top spots early on
-
Report: Blue Jackets still want Duchene
Colorado still has Duchene on its roster, and trade talks are quiet, but Columbus maintains...
-
Report: Jagr talking to three NHL teams
So much for the 45-year-old committing to open the 2017 season in the Czech Republic leagu...
-
Top 5 Stanley Cup contenders for 2017-18
Surprise, surprise: The Penguins round out our preliminary look at the best of the best