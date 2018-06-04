Golden Knights vs. Capitals odds, Game 4: NHL expert on 15-3 run makes picks for 2018 Stanley Cup Final

The Washington Capitals, who have a 2-1 Stanley Cup Final lead, host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday. The opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Home team Washington is -130 on the money line, meaning you would need to risk $130 to win $100, while Vegas is +110 (risk $100 to win $110). The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 5.5.

Oh has taken into account that Vegas has been excellent on the road this postseason, posting a 6-3 record away from T-Mobile Arena, with two victories in each of its first three series. In their lone regular-season meeting in Washington on Feb. 4, the Golden Knights won 4-3.

Both teams have played effectively this postseason with Washington at 14-8 and Vegas dropping just five of its 18 games.

"The Capitals' front lines have been more determined than the Knights to secure good scoring opportunities," Oh told SportsLine. "Expect Vegas to open up the ice a bit more to increase its chances of odd-man rushes."

Alex Ovechkin has recorded a team-high 14 goals for Washington, and Jonathan Marchessault leads Vegas with eight.

This series could be won on special teams as Washington has been excellent on the power play. The Capitals have notched 18 goals in 66 man-advantage opportunities for an impressive 27 percent success rate. And the Knights have scored 11 goals in 59 chances for a 19 percent success clip.

Vegas' shorthanded defense has been superb, allowing 11 goals in 64 opportunities. Ovechkin leads the Caps with five power-play goals, while Alex Tuch and Colin Miller top the Knights with three each.

