Golden Knights vs. Capitals odds, Game 5: NHL expert on 26-5 run makes picks for 2018 Stanley Cup Final

The Washington Capitals are threatening to ruin the storybook ending to the Las Vegas Golden Knights' historic season and replacing it with their own. The Knights are -140 sportsbook favorites (bet $140 to win $100) with the over-under for total goals scored set at 5.5 for Game 5 on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas appeared poised to defy immeasurable odds by winning the Stanley Cup in the franchise's first year of existence. Instead, the Capitals are one win away from their first title in the club's 42-year history.

For optimal analysis on this pivotal matchup, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. The co-founder of AccuScore specializes in sports simulations, statistical analytics and projections.

This formula has led Oh to consistent success for SportsLine, and he has been on an impressive run in the NHL playoffs. This includes nailing the money-line winners in each of the first four games of the Stanley Cup Finals.

But he has been even more effective when dissecting these two teams, posting an astounding 26-5 mark in games involving Washington or Las Vegas. He has accurately predicted the three straight wins by Washington, and now turns his focus to the key elements that will determine the Game 5 winner.

The Knights need to use their ardent home-ice support to help avoid a sense of deflation following three straight defeats by a combined score of 12-5. They must also find a way to slow a Capitals offense that has been deadly efficient.

Washington scored six goals on just 23 shots (compared to 30 for Las Vegas) in Game 4 and also found the net on three of five power-play opportunities.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had four assists and Braden Holtby made 28 saves for Washington, which saw six different players score. Las Vegas won a 6-4 shootout at home in Game 1, but has yet to match that output in the last three games combined.

Oh has nailed all four of his money-line picks in this series, and he's identified an X Factor he believes will move him to 5-0.

Will the Capitals close out the series with another road victory, or will the Knights thrive at T-Mobile Arena and force a Game 6? … Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Washington-Las Vegas you should be all over Thursday an expert who's hitting 84 percent of his selections involving these teams.