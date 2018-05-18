Golden Knights vs. Jets odds, Game 4: Data scientist who's 24-9 locks in picks for 2018 NHL Playoffs

The Golden Knights look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Friday in the Western Conference finals against the Jets at 8 p.m. ET in Game 4. Vegas is -115 on the money line at home, meaning you would need to risk $115 to win $100, while Winnipeg is +105 (risk $100 to win $105). The Over-Under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored in this 2018 Stanley Cup Playoff game, is 5.5.



Oh has been money on his NHL picks this postseason, nailing 24 of his 33 selections for an astounding 73 percent success rate.



Oh knows the ins and outs of the Knights and is on a sensational 8-1 run in last nine picks involving Vegas.



Now, using his specialized sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis, Oh has examined Game 4 from every angle.



Oh is aware the Golden Knights are a spectacular 5-1 at home this postseason after going 29-12 at T-Mobile Arena during the regular season. In their one regular-season meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 10, the Knights rolled to a 5-2 victory.



Both teams have played effectively this postseason, with Winnipeg at 9-6 and Vegas winning 10 of its 13 games.



"In the final two periods of Game 3, the Jets peppered the Knights' net with 32 shots and Marc-Andre Fleury turned back 30 of them," noted Oh. "Fleury is out-dueling his goalie counterpart Connor Hellebuyck."



Mark Scheifele leads the Jets in playoff goals with 14 and teammate Blake Wheeler has racked up 17 assists. Jonathan Marchessault is tops on the Golden Knights with eight goals.



Special teams have been a major factor in this series, as Winnipeg has been smoking-hot on the power play, converting 11-of-41 man-advantage opportunities, good for 27 percent. While Vegas has struggled being a man up (17 percent), their penalty kill has been solid, allowing just nine goals on 49 chances this entire postseason.



So which team does Oh think takes Game 4 of the Western Conference Final?