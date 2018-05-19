Golden Knights vs. Jets odds, Game 5: Expert on red-hot 9-1 run reveals picks for NHL playoffs 2018

The Golden Knights are one victory away from accomplishing the unthinkable -- playing for the Stanley Cup in their first year of existence. They'll try to close out the Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference final on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Winnipeg is -135 on the money line at home, meaning you would need to risk $135 to win $100, while Vegas is +115 (risk $100 to win $115). The over-under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored in this NHL playoff game, is 6.



Oh is aware the Jets are 4-3 at home this postseason after going a spectacular 32-9 at Bell MTS Place during the regular season. The teams have split the two decisions in Winnipeg this series.



Both teams have played effectively during the 2018 NHL playoffs, with Winnipeg at 9-7 and Vegas winning 11 of its 14 games.



"All season long, Vegas has proved the naysayers and doubters wrong," remarked Oh. "But closing out the series on the road will be difficult."



Mark Scheifele leads the Jets in playoff goals with 14; teammate Blake Wheeler has racked up 18 assists. Jonathan Marchessault is tops on the Golden Knights with eight goals.



Special teams have been a major factor in this series as Winnipeg has been strong on the power play, converting 12 of 45 man-advantage opportunities, good for 27 percent. While Vegas has struggled being a man up (18 percent), its penalty kill has been solid, allowing just 10 goals on 53 chances this entire postseason.



