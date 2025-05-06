Pacific Division foes will face off in the 2025 Stanley Cup conference semifinals as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 on Tuesday. The Knights, who split their regular-season series against the Oilers, are coming off a hard-fought six-game series against the Minnesota Wild. Connor McDavid and the Oilers also played a six-game first round, rallying out of a two-game hole to advance past the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV is 9:30 p.m. ET.



Las Vegas is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115). The over/under for total goals scored is six, and the Golden Knights are also -1.5 (+184) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Golden Knights picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are its best bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers on Tuesday:

Oilers +1.5 on the puck line (-225)



Edmonton has won and covered the puck line in each of its last two meetings against the Golden Knights. That includes a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on April 1. Vegas won each of its last three games by one goal, so there's a possibility the Oilers can make Tuesday's game a close one. The SportsLine model projects the Oilers to cover the puck line in almost 70% of simulations.

Leon Draisaitl 2+ points (+125)

The German forward has already registered 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in postseason play, helping the Oilers hit the Over in five out of six games against the Kings. He registered four points (two goals, two assists) in four games against the Knights during the regular season, facing Vegas netminder Adin Hill each time. Hill also gave up two or more goals in each first-round game against Minnesota. This prop is listed at +125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

