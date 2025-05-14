The Vegas Golden Knights will try to stave off elimination when they host Connor the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoff conference semifinals round on Wednesday. Connor McDavid and the Oilers took a commanding 3-1 series lead when they shut out the Knights 3-0 in Game 4 in Edmonton on Monday. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV is 9:30 p.m. ET.



Vegas is a -127 favorite on the money line (risk $127 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +107 underdog (risk $100 to win $107). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Golden Knights are also -1.5 (+187) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Golden Knights picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers on Wednesday:

Under 6.5 goals (+110)



While both of these teams feature top-tier goal-scorers, the model is leaning on defense and goaltending to prevail in this pivotal matchup. The Under has hit in two of Adin Hill's last three starts at T-Mobile Arena, while Vegas allowed just 2.41 goals per game at home during the regular season. Plus, Stuart Skinner is coming off of a 23-save shutout in Game 4. The SportsLine model projects under 6.5 goals will hit in nearly 60% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers on Wednesday.

Connor McDavid over 3.5 shots on goal (+120)

No. 97 has logged four or more shots on goal in four of his last five games, including five SOG in back-to-back outings. He has registered 40 shots total through 10 playoff games, which is more than half of the SOG he logged in Edmonton's Stanley Cup run last year (75).

