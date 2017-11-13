Grading the Buffalo Sabres: Inconsistent effort the key issue

Which Sabres will show up on any given night? Who knows?!

In the previous stretch of five games ending in October, the key performers for the Sabres were pretty clear, while there were more than a few anchors being dragged around.

The stars of the period Games 8-12 were Jason Pominville (4.04), Ryan O’Reilly (3.82) and the Penalty Kill (3.45). The goats of the week were apple-of-Housley’s-eye Matt Tennyson (1.44), Matt Moulson (1.38) and the Power Play unit (1.36).

The Buffalo Sabres did pick up a couple of wins, but left points on the ice as well when facing teams they were expected to beat.

We’re still using Corsi For % as the advanced stat metric beyond just the goals, assists and +/-. For Phil Housley we also have the team’s overall Corsi For % as a measurable stat.

Rate the players’, PP, PK and coach’s performances for these games -

Arizona Coyotes 4-5 Buffalo Sabres

Dallas Stars 5-1 Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres 3-1 Washington Capitals

Buffalo Sabres 1-4 Florida Panthers

Montreal Canadiens 2-1 Buffalo Sabres (OT)

Apologies if the embedded poll is not showing up, please click here to grade.