Grading the Buffalo Sabres: The losses keep piling up

It’s a chore rating the players, we understand

The previous stretch of five games ending in mid-November saw the Buffalo Sabres go 2-2-1, but the performances were quite dross across the board.

The stars of the period Games 13-17 were Evander Kane (3.80), Benoit Pouliot (3.56) and Ryan O’Reilly (3.51). The goats were (no surprises), the same as last time around! The Power Play unit climbed up two spots to be third worst (1.61), Matt Tennyson (1.53) dropped a spot and Matt Moulson (1.37) is the absolute pits right now.

The games started coming thick and fast in the last fortnight, and the Sabres’ fortunes plummeted, with Buffalo going a poor 1-6-1.

We’re still using Corsi For % as the advanced stat metric beyond just the goals, assists and +/-. For Phil Housley we also have the team’s overall Corsi For % as a measurable stat.

Rate the players’, PP, PK and coach’s performances for these games -

Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 Buffalo Sabres (OT)

Detroit Red Wings 3-1 Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres 1-3 Carolina Hurricanes

Buffalo Sabres 2-3 Columbus Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres 4-5 Minnesota Wild

Buffalo Sabres 3-1 Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens 3-0 Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres 0-2 Tampa Bay Lightning

Loading...

Apologies if the embedded poll is not showing up, please click here to grade.