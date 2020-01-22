Gritty being investigated by Philadelphia police for punching young fan in back at team event

Philadelphia police are currently investigating a fan's claim that Flyers mascot Gritty punched his 13-year-old son in the back during a photo opportunity at a game. According to CBS Philly, Chris Greenwell said his 13-year-old son Brandon was physically assaulted by the orange icon at the Wells Fargo Center in November 2019. He filed a complain with police on December 21, 2019.

BREAKING: @GrittyNHL is apparently under police investigation for allegations of physical assault, per Philadelphia Police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aWdlIIDMtn — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 22, 2020

Chris explained that he was at a game with his son when season ticket holders were invited for a photo with the famous mascot and they of course headed over for the chance. Gritty has been a national phenomenon since its debut last year and fans cannot get enough of the social media star. But the Greenwells say they did not have the positive experience they were expecting.

After waiting over an hour for a chance to meet the mascot, Chris claims that Brandon patted Gritty innocently on the head and once the photo was taken, Gritty got out of his chair and "took a running start." The furry, orange guy then allegedly "punched my son as hard as he could." Chris called the actions "unprofessional and unacceptable," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Those at the arena informed Chris there is no video evidence because all cameras in the area are pointed elsewhere. Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the Flyers, was unable to reach an agreement with the family, so they went to authorities as a result.

Comcast Spectacor says no one was able to verify the claims, but did say Gritty recalls being hit on the head many times by a fan at the photoshoot.

Chris also complained about the quality of the photo, saying Gritty did not look at the camera. At this point, he has not hired a lawyer and is asking for an apology from the team and something for his son.

Police in the South Detectives Division told CBS Philly that "the investigation is active and on-going."