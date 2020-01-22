Gritty being investigated by Philadelphia police for punching young fan in back at team event
One fan claims Gritty assaulted his 13-year-old son at the Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia police are currently investigating a fan's claim that Flyers mascot Gritty punched his 13-year-old son in the back during a photo opportunity at a game. According to CBS Philly, Chris Greenwell said his 13-year-old son Brandon was physically assaulted by the orange icon at the Wells Fargo Center in November 2019. He filed a complain with police on December 21, 2019.
Chris explained that he was at a game with his son when season ticket holders were invited for a photo with the famous mascot and they of course headed over for the chance. Gritty has been a national phenomenon since its debut last year and fans cannot get enough of the social media star. But the Greenwells say they did not have the positive experience they were expecting.
After waiting over an hour for a chance to meet the mascot, Chris claims that Brandon patted Gritty innocently on the head and once the photo was taken, Gritty got out of his chair and "took a running start." The furry, orange guy then allegedly "punched my son as hard as he could." Chris called the actions "unprofessional and unacceptable," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Those at the arena informed Chris there is no video evidence because all cameras in the area are pointed elsewhere. Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the Flyers, was unable to reach an agreement with the family, so they went to authorities as a result.
Comcast Spectacor says no one was able to verify the claims, but did say Gritty recalls being hit on the head many times by a fan at the photoshoot.
Chris also complained about the quality of the photo, saying Gritty did not look at the camera. At this point, he has not hired a lawyer and is asking for an apology from the team and something for his son.
Police in the South Detectives Division told CBS Philly that "the investigation is active and on-going."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to enjoy about the NHL this week
Let's enjoy the hockey!
-
Gritty trolls Astros with trash can
Even the Flyers' mascot is getting in on the jokes
-
NHL Power Rankings: Each team's top star
Who (or what) has been the No. 1 star for each team heading into the All-Star break?
-
Panthers to host 2021 NHL All-Star Game
The All-Star Game is headed to south Florida
-
KHL All-Star Game full of weird hockey
This was a night of pure madness
-
NHL DFS advice, top Jan. 21 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Takeaways from the 2020 Winter Classic
The Stars ripped off four unanswered goals to come away with the win
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown