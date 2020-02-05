Gritty does not hold back, plays lockdown defense in basketball game against nuns

If you know the Philadelphia Flyers mascot at all, you know Gritty has a personality bigger than arguably any other of its kind and is rather unapologetic. From trolling other teams, to other players, to its dominant social media presence, the orange mascot is always doing something wild.

Gritty was recently cleared of any assault charges stemming from allegations that the mascot hit a 13-year-old in the head at a team event. Well, it seems the mascot may have never been rattled by the charges in the first place, as footage from last week show Gritty absolutely dominating nuns in a basketball game. Yes, you read that correctly.

The beloved mascot paid a visit to St. Francis De Sales School in Philadelphia in a partnership between the team, Penn Medicine and local charity Simon's Heart to celebrate an AED donation. Gritty posted a video of a highlight from the trip, where the mascot is seen shutting down the nuns on defense as the students watched.

The mascot might be getting some calls from the NBA soon.

After realizing she was not going to score against the orange beast, nun one passed the ball off to her teammate. I'll give nun two credit, she looked right into the eyes of the beast and gave it her best attempt. Unfortunately for Team Nun, Gritty's size was just too much to overcome and the mascot swatted down her shot with ease.

Someone clearly has given Gritty a class on how to trash talk without saying a word, because the Flyers icon sure knows how to taunt opponents. The creepy eyes stare right into the run as the mascot fluffs up its stomach. The students cheered as Gritty walked his way to the crowd.

Just when you think you've seen Gritty do it all, the mascot flexes on some nuns.