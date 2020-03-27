Gritty is the real 'Tiger King,' shows off Joe Exotic impersonation in music video
Gritty may have just won the internet... again
While the world has been in quarantine due to the coronavirus, people have been binge-watching "Tiger King" on Netflix. The show is centered around a pair of animal park owners in which tigers are their main attractions. Considering the show's enormous popularity, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that legendary Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty decided to make a video that has to do with "Tiger King."
In the show, one of the animal park owners, Joe Exotic, sings several country songs with the most popular being "I Saw A Tiger," so Gritty made a video with that tune serving as the backdrop.
In the video, Gritty can be seen spending time with a cat, a close relative to tigers. Gritty also holds and plays with the cat while playing a miniature guitar just like Joe Exotic. Exotic sings several country songs during the series and even put out a pair of albums.
Gritty never misses an opportunity to make fans laugh and this one may take the cake. Gritty doing just about anything can be entertaining, but pretending to sing along to a country ballad is just amazing.
"Tiger King" is an absolute wild thrill ride that keeps viewers' jaws on the floor throughout. Combine that with Gritty and you have an absolute masterpiece.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Avs player tests positive for COVID-19
Another NHL player has the virus
-
NHL stars OK with starting with playoffs
Whenever the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Crosby and Ovechkin want to kick off the postseason
-
Caps' Backstrom talks virtual hat-trick
The Capitals center was able to joke about his simulated accomplishment.
-
NHL postpones combine, draft, awards
Coronavirus has forced the postponement of three big NHL events
-
NHL considering playing through August
Hockey through the summer? It's an intriguing idea, but it also begs a lot questions
-
Bauer plans to make face shields
The hockey company will be making a different kind of shield going forward
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown