Montreal Canadiens legendary winger Guy Lafleur died following a battle with lung cancer, his family announced on Friday. He was 70. Lafleur had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer since September 2019 when a cancerous spot was discovered on his lung after having quadruple bypass surgery performed.

Lafleur is one of the most decorated players in NHL history. He was the first player to score 50 goals in six consecutive seasons and recorded 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

"Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, Lafleur was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League's Centennial celebration in 2017. He remained adored in Quebec throughout his post-playing days, signing autographs for hours at countless appearances as a franchise ambassador, having forged a special and enduring bond with the fans of his home province and adopted city," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of the iconic Guy Lafleur."

The Canadiens winger was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL Draft and was expected to be the face of the franchise after legendary center Jean Béliveau retired following the 1970-71 season. He lived up to the hype. Lafleur, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, spent 14 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Canadiens and helped the franchise win five Stanley Cups in the 1970s.

The Canadiens legend won the Art Ross Trophy (most points) three times while also winning the Hart Trophy (MVP) on two different occasions. In 1977, Lafleur won the Conn Smythe Trophy during the 1977 playoffs as he registered 26 points (9 goals and 17 assists) in 14 games.

Lafleur will go down as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the history of the sport. He still sits atop the Canadiens' all-time list in regular season points (1,246), assists (728) and single season points (136). Lafleur also had the most 40-goal, 50-goal and 100-point seasons) in franchise history while registering a Canadiens record 13 game-winning goals in a single season and 94 over the course of his career.

On Nov. 26, 1984, Lafleur announced his retirement from the sport. Just one year later, the Canadiens retired his No. 10, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to earn that distinction.

Following his Hall of Fame induction in 1988, Lafleur actually came out of retirement the very same year and played three more seasons with the New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques. Following the 1990-91 season, Lafleur decided to retire for good.