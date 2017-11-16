“Hab At It” Podcast Episode 5 - In defence of Max Pacioretty
“Hab At It” Podcast Episode 5 - In defence of Max Pacioretty
This is a podcast, brought to you by Eyes on the Prize
Eyes on the Prize is proud to present Hab At It, a weekly podcast, bringing together two EOTP contributors: Kyle Medeiros and Andrew Zadarnowski. You can subscribe to the series on iTunes, or download to listen on your own time.
After taking a two week break due to life getting in the way, the podcast is back with a brand new installment. Kyle and Andrew talk about the Alex Galchenyuk trade rumours that seem to have fizzled out, rallied against all the criticism faced by Max Pacioretty, and looked at the addition of Antti Niemi to the Habs goaltender depth.
Andrew is entering his third season as a columnist for EOTP, with a key interest in organizational development and navigating the murky waters of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. You can normally hear him on Sunday mornings as a contributor on Week-End Gameplan on TSN690.
Kyle joined EOTP last season, bringing with him some significant sports media experience, including a degree in journalism from Mohawk College and ongoing studies at the College of Sports Media in Toronto. While at Mohawk College, Kyle produced and hosted a weekly radio show, so Andrew is going to let him do all the hard work.
