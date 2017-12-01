Hab At It podcast: Episode 6 — L’Affaire Brière
Hab At It podcast: Episode 6 — L’Affaire Brière
This is a podcast brought to you by Habs Eyes on the Prize.
Eyes on the Prize is proud to present Hab At It, a weekly podcast, bringing together two EOTP contributors: Kyle Medeiros and Andrew Zadarnowski. You can subscribe to the series on iTunes, or download to listen on your own time.
In this episode, the boys discuss the recent comments made by Danny Briere in his autobiography about former head coach Michel Therrien. In addition, TSN asked a panel of experts which player is underperforming more: William Nylander for the Leafs or Jonathan Drouin for the Habs. Andrew and Kyle agree that this is a stupid question. Finally letter grades are assigned to players for their performance in the first quarter of the season. Here’s the trick: pick only one player to assign a letter grade to.
It’s a fun easy breezy listen while you’re stuck in traffic or cooking your loved ones a meal that they won’t even appreciate. But we appreciate you. Down to the last bite.
Time Stamps
- 2:55 — Carey Price lookin’ good
- 9:20 — Briere’s autobiography and comments on Therrien
- 21:00 — Game time!
- 26:30 — Jonathan Drouin underdelivering?
- 31:15 — Grading players
- 43:15 — Predictions
Andrew is entering his third season as a columnist for EOTP, with a key interest in organizational development and navigating the murky waters of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. You can normally hear him on Sunday mornings as a contributor on Week-End Gameplan on TSN690.
Kyle joined EOTP last season, bringing with him some significant sports media experience, including a degree in journalism from Mohawk College and ongoing studies at the College of Sports Media in Toronto. While at Mohawk College, Kyle produced and hosted a weekly radio show, so Andrew is going to let him do all the hard work.
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...