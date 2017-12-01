Hab At It podcast: Episode 6 — L’Affaire Brière

This is a podcast brought to you by Habs Eyes on the Prize.

Eyes on the Prize is proud to present Hab At It, a weekly podcast, bringing together two EOTP contributors: Kyle Medeiros and Andrew Zadarnowski. You can subscribe to the series on iTunes, or download to listen on your own time.

In this episode, the boys discuss the recent comments made by Danny Briere in his autobiography about former head coach Michel Therrien. In addition, TSN asked a panel of experts which player is underperforming more: William Nylander for the Leafs or Jonathan Drouin for the Habs. Andrew and Kyle agree that this is a stupid question. Finally letter grades are assigned to players for their performance in the first quarter of the season. Here’s the trick: pick only one player to assign a letter grade to.

It’s a fun easy breezy listen while you’re stuck in traffic or cooking your loved ones a meal that they won’t even appreciate. But we appreciate you. Down to the last bite.

Time Stamps

2:55 — Carey Price lookin’ good

9:20 — Briere’s autobiography and comments on Therrien

21:00 — Game time!

26:30 — Jonathan Drouin underdelivering?

31:15 — Grading players

43:15 — Predictions

Andrew is entering his third season as a columnist for EOTP, with a key interest in organizational development and navigating the murky waters of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. You can normally hear him on Sunday mornings as a contributor on Week-End Gameplan on TSN690.

Kyle joined EOTP last season, bringing with him some significant sports media experience, including a degree in journalism from Mohawk College and ongoing studies at the College of Sports Media in Toronto. While at Mohawk College, Kyle produced and hosted a weekly radio show, so Andrew is going to let him do all the hard work.