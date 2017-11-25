Habs lines at practice: November 25, 2017 — Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher ready to go; Shea Weber appears to remain out
Notes from the Canadiens practice this morning.
The Montreal Canadiens stepped onto the ice for an optional skate on Saturday morning ahead of tonight’s game versus the Buffalo Sabres, with the majority of the team choosing to participate
On a une formation complète, ce matin, à Brossard.#Ch #habs— Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) November 25, 2017
Shea Weber was participating as he deals with a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the last few games.
Shea Weber is on the ice here at Habs skate.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 25, 2017
We'll wait for confirmation from Claude Julien, but looks like Weber is still out...Probably won't play tonight based on line rushes.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 25, 2017
Brendan Gallagher, who had apparently been dealing with an undisclosed issue was also on the ice, and will be in the lineup for tonight’s game.
The biggest news is that for the first time in a while, Carey Price was working out with the purpose of preparing for a game the same day. It was confirmed yeseterday that he would be getting the start versus the Sabres, and it seems he’s all ready to go.
#Habs Weber is taking part in optional skate. Gallagher is practising too. Price, as expected, is in the starter’s net.— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 25, 2017
Karl Alzner and Jeff Petry remai together as the top pair, while Victor Mete draws back in, alongside Jakub Jerabek, who will play his second NHL should the lineup stay the same.
Formations du #CH ce matin:— Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) November 25, 2017
Galchenyuk-Drouin-Byron
Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw
Hudon-Plekanec-Gallagher
Deslauriers-JDLR-Froese
Alzner-Petry
Morrow-Benn
Mete-Jerabek
Davidson-WEBER
Price
Niemi#Habs #Sabres
