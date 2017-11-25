Habs lines at practice: November 25, 2017 — Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher ready to go; Shea Weber is not

Notes from the Canadiens practice this morning.

The Montreal Canadiens stepped onto the ice for an optional skate on Saturday morning ahead of tonight’s game versus the Buffalo Sabres, with the majority of the team choosing to participate

Shea Weber was participating as he deals with a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the last few games.

UPDATE: Weber is confirmed to not be in the lineup tonight.

Brendan Gallagher, who had apparently been dealing with an undisclosed issue was also on the ice, and will be in the lineup for tonight’s game.

The biggest news is that for the first time in a while, Carey Price was working out with the purpose of preparing for a game the same day. It was confirmed yeseterday that he would be getting the start versus the Sabres, and it seems he’s all ready to go.

Karl Alzner and Jeff Petry remai together as the top pair, while Victor Mete draws back in, alongside Jakub Jerabek, who will play his second NHL should the lineup stay the same.

