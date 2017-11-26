Habs lines at practice: November 26, 2017 — David Schlemko returns, Shea Weber not on the ice

The Canadiens are sticking with what worked on Saturday night.

The Montreal Canadiens held a practice on Sunday morning, in preparation for a game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

After joining the team upon the completion of his conditioning stint in the AHL, David Schlemko was with the team on the ice.

Schlemko sur la glace avec ses coéquipiers du #CH ce matin.#Habs — Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) November 26, 2017

However, Shea Weber, who left the ice early during Saturday’s morning skate, was not participating in the on-ice activities.

L'entraînement commence et il n'y a pas de Weber sur la glace.#Ch #habs — Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) November 26, 2017

The defence pairings remained the same as what the Habs went with on Saturday, with Schlemko serving as an extra defender alongside last night’s scratch, Brandon Davidson. It seems that Claude Julien doesn’t want to mess with his winning lineup, even with an experienced NHL blue-liner back in the fold.

#Habs: Les duos à la ligne bleue



Alzner-Petry

Morrow-Benn

Mete-Jerabek

Schlemko-Davidson



Weber est absent à l’entraînement. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) November 26, 2017

Up front, the lines remain intact from last night, with Paul Byron staying on the first line after a multi-point performance alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin.