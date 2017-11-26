Habs lines at practice: November 26, 2017 — David Schlemko returns, Shea Weber not on the ice
Habs lines at practice: November 26, 2017 — David Schlemko returns, Shea Weber not on the ice
The Canadiens are sticking with what worked on Saturday night.
The Montreal Canadiens held a practice on Sunday morning, in preparation for a game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.
After joining the team upon the completion of his conditioning stint in the AHL, David Schlemko was with the team on the ice.
Schlemko sur la glace avec ses coéquipiers du #CH ce matin.#Habs— Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) November 26, 2017
However, Shea Weber, who left the ice early during Saturday’s morning skate, was not participating in the on-ice activities.
L'entraînement commence et il n'y a pas de Weber sur la glace.#Ch #habs— Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) November 26, 2017
The defence pairings remained the same as what the Habs went with on Saturday, with Schlemko serving as an extra defender alongside last night’s scratch, Brandon Davidson. It seems that Claude Julien doesn’t want to mess with his winning lineup, even with an experienced NHL blue-liner back in the fold.
#Habs: Les duos à la ligne bleue— J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) November 26, 2017
Alzner-Petry
Morrow-Benn
Mete-Jerabek
Schlemko-Davidson
Weber est absent à l’entraînement.
Up front, the lines remain intact from last night, with Paul Byron staying on the first line after a multi-point performance alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin.
Trios inchangés:— Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) November 26, 2017
Galchenyuk-Drouin-Byron
Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw
Hudon-Plekanec-Gallagher
Deslauriers-JDLR-Froese#CH #Habs
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...