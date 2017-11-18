Habs lineup news: Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin, and Jordie Benn are well enough to play tonight; no changes from Thursday

All out with an illness yesterday, three members of the Habs will be able to face the Maple Leafs.

The Montreal Canadiens did not hold a full practice on Saturday, instead just holding an optional skate.

A few members of the team participated, though they was far from a full-roster complement.

Sur la glace ce matin : / On the ice: Drouin, Davidson, Mitchell, Pacioretty, Benn, Niemi. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EPe2MUYxhk — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2017

Brandon Davidson and Torrey Mitchell will serve as healthy scratches once again. It seems that Claude Julien’s message after a disappointing loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday is that he expects more from the players who did dress, and goes with the same 18 skaters.

Claude Julien confirme qu'il n'apportera aucun changement à sa formation samedi soir.



Claude Julien confirms there will be no changes to his lineup on Saturday night.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2017

Antti Niemi’s presence indicates that Charlie Lindgren will be in net once again. The rookie looked very good despite allowing five goals the other night, and should get the start once again.

Pacioretty, Drouin et Benn confirment qu'ils affronteront les Leafs ce soir.



Pacioretty, Drouin, and Benn all confirmed they'll face Toronto tonight.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2017

After being out with an illness yesterday, all of Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin, and Jordie Benn will be participating in tonight’s game.

On the Toronto Maple Leafs’ side, after missing the last four games with an injury, it seems that Auston Matthews may be be back in to face the Habs.