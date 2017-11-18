Habs notes: Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin, and Jordie Benn are well enough to play tonight; no lineup changes from Thursday
Habs notes: Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin, and Jordie Benn are well enough to play tonight; no lineup changes from Thursday
All out with an illness yesterday, three members of the Habs will be able to face the Maple Leafs.
The Montreal Canadiens did not hold a full practice on Saturday, instead just holding an optional skate.
A few members of the team participated, though they was far from a full-roster complement.
Sur la glace ce matin : / On the ice: Drouin, Davidson, Mitchell, Pacioretty, Benn, Niemi. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EPe2MUYxhk— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2017
Brandon Davidson and Torrey Mitchell will serve as healthy scratches once again. It seems that Claude Julien’s message after a disappointing loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday is that he expects more from the players who did dress, and goes with the same 18 skaters.
Claude Julien confirme qu'il n'apportera aucun changement à sa formation samedi soir.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2017
Claude Julien confirms there will be no changes to his lineup on Saturday night.#GoHabsGo
Antti Niemi’s presence indicates that Charlie Lindgren will be in net once again. The rookie looked very good despite allowing five goals the other night, and should get the start once again.
Pacioretty, Drouin et Benn confirment qu'ils affronteront les Leafs ce soir.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2017
Pacioretty, Drouin, and Benn all confirmed they'll face Toronto tonight.#GoHabsGo
After being out with an illness yesterday, all of Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin, and Jordie Benn will be participating in tonight’s game.
On the Toronto Maple Leafs’ side, after missing the last four games with an injury, it seems that Auston Matthews may be be back in to face the Habs.
Babcock on whether Matthews returns: "Game-time decision. We'll see how everything is, but it looks like it's heading that way."— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 18, 2017
Auston has already left Bell Centre while Leivo, Soshnikov continue to skate
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...