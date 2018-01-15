Habs’ Phillip Danault diagnosed with concussion symptoms after slap shot to head

It has been a scary few days for Phillip Danault. The Montreal Canadiens forward was stretchered off the ice in Boston on Saturday night after being hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara slap shot.

It was a scary scene, as the 24-year-old appeared to take Chara's shot to the side of the head, then remained motionless on the ice for a few minutes before being stabilized and transported to a local hospital. Danault remained hospitalized as he underwent testing for head trauma before being released on Sunday.

The Canadiens released an update on his status Monday and, all things considered, it could have been a lot worse.

Obviously, you never want to see someone dealing with symptoms of a concussion -- especially given the nature of uncertainty surrounding head injuries -- but Danault is relatively lucky he didn't suffer any additional damage. Chara, who is the tallest player in NHL history at 6-foot-9, has a notoriously heavy slap shot, so it's pretty frightening to think about a head absorbing that sort of blow.

The Canadiens forward shared a message of appreciation on his Twitter account Monday.

On behalf of myself and my fiancée, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your words of encouragement and support. — Phillip Danault (@phildanault) January 15, 2018

We’re deeply touched. ❤️ — Phillip Danault (@phildanault) January 15, 2018

Danault has 23 points (seven goals and 16 assists) in 43 games for the Habs this season, good enough for third-most on the team. The Canadiens will re-evaluate his status on a daily basis, but there's currently no timetable set for his return.