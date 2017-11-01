Halloween on ice: A roundup of the NHL's funniest, scariest and weirdest costumes

The Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney may have raised some eyebrows with his inmate costume and LeBron James might have pulled off a legitimate audition for the sequel of "It" as Pennywise the Clown, but the NHL wasn't without its own treats on Halloween.

In the spirit of Pete Blackburn's breakdown of the Boston Bruins' attempt at Star Wars costumes, let's take a spin around the league for a look at some of the funniest, scariest and weirdest outfits that surfaced on Oct. 31:

We start with the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, pictured left in the NHL's tweet, and the St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko. Both, of course, are going for the prison look, but don't tell me Ovi isn't spot on as some type of Russian hitman who found his way out of the clinker. I mean, seriously, he's pulling this off like it's his job. Maybe it is.

Now we move onto the costume picture that I'm slightly surprised hasn't been deleted yet but, curiously enough, is now completely devoid of Instagram comments. That's not to say the girlfriend of Connor McDavid, the face of the NHL, should have to delete her post just because people don't like President Donald Trump, but just weeks after the league was abuzz with the Pittsburgh Penguins' atypically quiet visit to the White House, it's no shock there was backlash to this, as simple and holiday-minded as it may have been. Connor McTrump, ladies and gents.

Mr and Mrs Trump🇺🇸 A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Then you've got this masterpiece collection from the Twitter darlings, the Vegas Golden Knights. There's a lot happening in this one, but props to them for arranging the Band of Misfits shot. Pennywise gets a good treatment in the middle, balloon and all, and it's his placement next to a nun that makes this picture jarringly special. Not a big fan of the double minions -- let's get original, guys. Jonathan Marchessault as Mickey Mouse, however, is solid. And above all, how does Green Army Man not take the cake?

There have been a lot of questions about this picture. AND WE HAVE ANSWERS! pic.twitter.com/e77nhMBkky — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

Look extra hard, too, and you'll see that the Green Army Man is actually what appears to be none other than Marc-Andre Fleury. Fight on, Flower. Fight on.

Never one to overlook the camera, the Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban got animated with his costume. A cowboy isn't the most creative of ideas, but a cowboy atop a pig -- in a bathroom, no less -- is a different story. Volume up for the scream at :08.

Subban helped orchestrate one of the most unique Halloween efforts, too, providing teammate Nick Bonino and Bonino's wife, Lauren, with a hidden camera as they pretended to be hockey fans and sought autographs from Predators on the street. If this doesn't win the day, I'm not sure what does. Ryan Ellis wouldn't even sign for them!

@NickBonino and his wife Lauren took it too a level that every athlete would understand and appreciate! Just genius! 😂☝🏿 #seekers👀@predsnhl pic.twitter.com/XDqJl84FDp — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) November 1, 2017

Lots of Colorado Avalanche players got involved on Halloween, and Nikita Zadorov pulled off a nice Ronald McDonald, although he may have went a little heavy on the chin makeup. He incorporated the baby nicely with a little seeded hamburger bun, and his wife, Alexandra, makes a nice Mrs. McDonald. But what happened with her chin, too? Is she also a vampire, or is that ketchup?

Lots of originality out of Calgary, where the Flames managed to pull off realistic Star Wars suits, an underused "Elf" costume and, yes, even White Goodman from Globo Gym of "Dodgeball" fame. Biggest disappointment: No one went as Jaromir Jagr. Not even Jaromir Jagr.

Scary alert: The Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic went above and beyond with his portrayal of the Joker from "Suicide Squad," and the execution is up there with the best of them. But the real question is: Why would you go as the Joker from "Suicide Squad?" Maybe you lose some of those creative points for sticking to the Heath Ledger or Jack Nicholson rendition, but there had to be something better than going as a tattooed Jared Leto.

More likable efforts from the Avalanche, this time on the soccer field. Very nice outfit coordination.

And here's Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo recreating the Salt Bae/Sprinkle Chef meme with a touch of the slasher genre. It's debatable whether the meme itself, a product of a Turkish chef sprinkling salt like it's some kind of magic, is as relevant as others, but take a look at the source of inspiration and you'll see that Luongo has pitched a shutout in terms of Salt Bae likeness.