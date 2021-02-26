Former Rangers and current Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist is still months away from making a final decision on his future in hockey after he returned to the ice for the first time since he had open-heart surgery a couple months ago. Those videos were posted Tuesday and featured the 38-year-old in a Caps practice uniform blocking shots.

The day after he posted those clips, he tweeted a clarification for any fans believing that he'd be making his way back to the rink in the NHL anytime soon.

Going to the rink this week has been very rewarding. My health is obviously my No.1 priority. It will be months before I can make any decisions regarding my future after more tests/convos with Doctors. The one thing I do know with 100% certainty is that I still love the game.

Lundqvist had surgery for an aortic valve replacement, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement in early January, and while he has been feeling better after the procedure, he's still in a state of rehab where he won't be taking interviews, his agent Don Meehan said according to the Associated Press.

The veteran goalie signed a one-year deal with the Capitals prior to this season in what would be just the second team of his career, following a 15-season stint with the Rangers. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan said he assumed Lundqvist wouldn't play this season, and the franchise has continued to support the goalie.

Many fans wondered if this major operation, in conjunction with the Swedish keeper's age, would signal the end of his playing career. However, neither the player nor his new franchise have described this period as a retirement. Lundqvist is on the long-term injured reserve list for this season. He turns 39 on March 2.